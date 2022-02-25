MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has released their Mardi Gras schedule. The hour change will only affect Monday, Feb. 28 through ‘Fat Tuesday’, March 1.

The MCHD states this schedule will only be observed for Mardi Gras.

Starting Monday, Feb. 28 the MCHD and Family Health along with the primary care division will be closed. MCHD and Family Health will be closed Tuesday as well. On Ash Wednesday, March 2 MCHD and Family Health will reopen with their normal hours.

On Saturday, Feb. 26 Family Health’s Saturday Clinic will be open at the 251 North Bayou Street location in Downtown Mobile. The hours for this location will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Although Family Health will be open, no COVID-19 vaccinations will be available that day.