MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Women, Infants and Children special supplement program will start offering its services on Saturdays on Aug. 6, which had previously been shut down due to COVID-19.

People who participate in the program can expect to receive free breastfeeding peer counseling support as well as nutrition education. WIC-authorized stores in Alabama do accept food benefits.

In order to join the program, participants are required to have both a low income and nutritional needs. Families who receive Medicaid, Food Stamps or Family Assistance already qualify for the WIC program.

If a participant so chooses, they may schedule an appointment on Saturday to certify, pick up breastfeeding supplies or special formula, and have a chance to speak with a nutritionist. This is a service we previously offered and are happy to resume offering as an option for our participants. Mobile County Health Department

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at their Keeler Memorial Building location.