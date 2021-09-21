Mobile County Health Department uses Gulf Coast Challenge as a vaccination opportunity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fourth annual Gulf Coast Challenge football game is this weekend, and health officials are challenging attendees to go the extra mile this year and take one for the team.

What is typically known as a time of tailgating and good old football rivalry is now being used as an opportunity to keep the community safe.

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is using this opportunity to get people vaccinated.

MCHD Vaccine Coordinator Katy Stembridge said this is the perfect opportunity to get people vaccinated by the masses. The health department will be providing rapid COVID-19 testing as well as vaccinations at all of the concerts and the football game.

“It’s a variety of ages, demographics, you know, people who are out of town… people who are local,” Stembridge said. “So it will just kind of be able to capture a lot of different audiences all at one time.”

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 or older. Stembridge said they are hopeful for a huge turnout of those who would like to receive the vaccine.

“We have found that coming to their neighborhood, coming to events like this kind of provides that comfort level and the convenience factor,” Stembridge said.

MCHD is also aiming to educate those who may be on the fence about receiving the vaccine.

“Even if we don’t get someone vaccinated or test people, we do get a lot of questions and are able to clear myths or rumors and they’re able to hear it straight from a credible source,” said Stembridge.

On Wednesday, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine during the Wednesday Night Concert at Cathedral Square (300 Conti Street in Mobile) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). Rapid testing will also be available during this event.

On Friday, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine during the Friday Night Concert and Second Line at Cathedral Square (300 Conti St. in Mobile) from 4:30-8:30 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). Rapid testing will also be available during this event.

On Saturday, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine during the Saturday Game Day Tailgate event on Marti’s Tailgate Row at Ladd-Peebles Stadium (1621 Virginia St. in Mobile) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). Rapid testing will also be available during this event.