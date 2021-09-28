Mobile County Health Department to host rabies vaccine clinics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is providing rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets starting Oct. 2 in Mobile County.

The MCHD explains the dangers of having a pet with rabies.

“Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma, and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.” Mobile County Health Department

The shots are good for one year and they are $12 per pet. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

The MCHD announced the dates and locations for each rabies shot event:

• Oct. 2 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon., City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street

in Mobile

• Oct. 8 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry

Road in Mobile

• Oct. 9 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• Oct. 16 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Elmo Feed & Seed Store, 9001 Highway 90

West

• Oct. 23 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Glamour Paws Grooming, 10005 Dauphin Island

Parkway in Theodore

• Oct. 30 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kuddles-N-Kisses, 11120 Meadow Lark Road

in Grand Bay

The events will be drive-through clinics.