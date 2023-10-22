MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Mobile County Health Department will have multiple special events at the end of the month.

Each year about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 42,000 women die from it, a news release from MCHD said.

Screenings take place every day at all of the Family Health locations, however, on Oct. 25, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, MCHD will host “special celebrations.”

The celebrations will be at the following locations:

Oct. 25

North Mobile Health Center

Oct. 26

Downtown Health Center

Women’s Health Center

Southwest Mobile Health Center

Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center

Citronelle Health Center

Semmes Health Center

Oct. 27

Mobile Medical Unit II at the Thomas Sullivan Community Center

The Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program provides free breast and cervical screenings for women who meet certain guidelines. Family Health has participated in the program for several years.

Free services include:

Pelvic exam

Pap smear

Clinical breast exam

Mammogram

Diagnostic services (ultrasounds, colposcopy, biopsy, etc.)

For more information, visit the Alabama Public Health website.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: