Mobile County Health Department sees large turnout at Mount Vernon vaccination clinic

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Mobile County, health officials are pushing for more people to get vaccinated, especially in rural communities.

On Tuesday, MCHD provided a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the MOWA Choctaw Tribal Office (1080 West Red Fox Road, Mount Vernon, ala. ) from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic offered the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“We’ve had several deaths in the last couple of weeks and they were COVID related,” says Polly Bird Rivers, the Tribal Coordinator for Mowa Band of Choctaw Indians.

Many deciding to get vaccinated, especially since the clinic in Mount Vernon was more accessible to people living in rural communities

Most of the people WKRG spoke with opted for Pfizer because it’s the only coronavirus vaccine that has gotten full FDA approval.

This vaccine clinic on Tuesday was the only one the health department planned to host in the Mount Vernon community this week.

But in a few weeks, the tribe plans to staff two nurses, five days a week to give shots to anyone who wants to get vaccinated.