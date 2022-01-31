MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Health Department expanded its Prevention & Wellness Division with the addition of a mobile medical trailer.

The trailer, called the Public Health Response Unit, was purchased for the COVID-19 Response Team to provide walk-in vaccinations and testing at outlying clinics. A second trailer is expected to arrive later this year.

The trailer will begin providing vaccines and testing this week at the Semmes Health Center at 3810 Wulff Road East. The COVID-19 Response Team will be providing vaccines from this location each Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.

The trailer was secured with funds from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases that were passed to the MCHD through the Alabama Department of Public Health.