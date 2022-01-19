Mobile County Health Department runs out COVID-19 tests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department announced Wednesday, Jan. 19 that COVID-19 testing shortages have halted testing at the Festival Centre clinic in Mobile.

The MCHD announced in a news release that department has “exhausted community COVID-19 testing capabilities.” Currently, the MCHD does not have any information on when testing will be able to resume.

The Alabama Public Health Department has 18 testing locations in the Mobile County area. You can click here to find out where they are.

Individuals can request testing kits through the mail at this link.

Although COVID-19 testing is not available, the MCHD is still offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Festival Centre. The MCHD is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Festival Centre is at 3725 Airport Blvd. in Mobile.

The MCHD also gave a few tips to reduce your chance of being exposed to COVID-19:

Practice good hygiene: cover coughs and sneezes, don’t touch your face, and wash your hands often.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.

Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others not in your household.

Use face masks when in public.

Clean and disinfect frequently used itens and touched surfaces often.

Consider the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information from MCHD, click here.