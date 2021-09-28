Mobile County Health Department reports more COVID-19 cases in schools without masking policies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department reports on Sept. 28 that school districts without masking policies were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks.

The report comes from a series of studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II released a statement in response to studies’ findings.

“Here is the data that shows how important face coverings are in helping to stem the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County.

“I want to thank the leadership of our school officials is helping to slow the transmission.”

Eichold references three studies in the news release. The first from Arizona shows COVID-19 outbreaks are more likely in schools that did not have mask requirements at the start of the year.

The second report showed pediatric COVID-19 case rates were lower in counties with school mask requirements.

The third report shows that 96 % of public schools remain open for learning.

The Mobile County Health Department reminds residents that the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention ensure safe in-person learning environments and stop the spread of the virus.