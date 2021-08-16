Mobile County Health Department relocates vaccine and test site

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department announced the COVID vaccine and testing site is relocating from Shoppes of Bel Air to Keeler Memorial Building.

In a news release, MCHD said “mall management received notice from another tenant that the services of MCHD were negatively affecting their business.” On Friday, Aug 13, a legal notice was delivered and MCHD had to vacate the space.

All three vaccines will be available at the Keeler Memorial Building location starting Monday, Aug 16. The vaccines will also be available at MCHD’s Newborn Building location.

The release said the Newburn location will be open Monday to Friday from 1-7 p.m., and Keeler will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Newborn building is across the street from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, signs will be displayed to direct those wishing to get tested or receive a vaccine.

MCHD requests for those coming for the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer to have their CDC vaccination card ready, otherwise be prepared to wait for MCHD staff to find your information.

For COVID testing, molecular test, or PCR tests for personal preference or travel, the test must be done at Family Health location. To set up an appointment at Family Health call 251-690-8889.

To learn more on MCHD vaccination and testing events you can visit the MCHD website here or go to their Facebook here.