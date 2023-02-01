MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has released the dates for the rabies clinics planned for February 2023.

The rabies clinics are low-cost and are drive-through. The clinic accepts dogs, cats and ferrets. The clinics will be held:

DateTimeLocation
Feb. 410 a.m. – NoonLittle Flower Catholic School
Feb. 1110 a.m. – NoonPet Supplies Plus
Feb. 111 p.m. – 3 p.m.Mobile County Animal Shelter
Feb. 1810 a.m. – NoonDauphin Island Town Hall
Feb. 181 p.m. – 3 p.m.Saint Elmo Feed & Seed Store

During January, 84 dogs and 23 cats received their rabies vaccination. Visit the MCHD website for more information.