MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has released the dates for the rabies clinics planned for February 2023.

The rabies clinics are low-cost and are drive-through. The clinic accepts dogs, cats and ferrets. The clinics will be held:

Date Time Location Feb. 4 10 a.m. – Noon Little Flower Catholic School Feb. 11 10 a.m. – Noon Pet Supplies Plus Feb. 11 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile County Animal Shelter Feb. 18 10 a.m. – Noon Dauphin Island Town Hall Feb. 18 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saint Elmo Feed & Seed Store

During January, 84 dogs and 23 cats received their rabies vaccination. Visit the MCHD website for more information.