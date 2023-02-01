MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has released the dates for the rabies clinics planned for February 2023.
The rabies clinics are low-cost and are drive-through. The clinic accepts dogs, cats and ferrets. The clinics will be held:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Feb. 4
|10 a.m. – Noon
|Little Flower Catholic School
|Feb. 11
|10 a.m. – Noon
|Pet Supplies Plus
|Feb. 11
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Mobile County Animal Shelter
|Feb. 18
|10 a.m. – Noon
|Dauphin Island Town Hall
|Feb. 18
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Saint Elmo Feed & Seed Store
During January, 84 dogs and 23 cats received their rabies vaccination. Visit the MCHD website for more information.