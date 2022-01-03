Mobile County Health Department recommends mask-wearing in public

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Bernard Eichold of Mobile County Health Department is recommending people to wear masks in public places.

“Some sites in Mobile County have reported community transmission test rate at around 50 percent positive. MCHD tested almost 4,000 people last week, which had a 30 percent positivity rate. Five percent or less is an accepted national threshold. Omicron is the predominant variant, representing approximately 80 percent of the positive cases. Obviously, Omicron is highly contagious. With this increased community transmission rate, MCHD recommends that anyone over the age of 2 — regardless of their own vaccine status – wear a mask in the public, maintain social distancing and frequently washing of hands for the next several weeks. Large gatherings should be avoided. If you have not done so, please get vaccinated. And if you are eligible, please get the booster shot. As we have broken the community transmission three times in the past, let’s all work together for the next several weeks to again have success.” Dr. Bernard Eichold, MCHD

Masks are being recommended for anyone starting at the age of two and up.

This is only a recommendation and not a mask mandate.