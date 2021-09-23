Mobile County Health Department offers monoclonal antibody for COVID-19 patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is now offering subcutaneous injections of the monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for COVID-19 patients. As of Sept. 23, the Dauphin Island Parkway (DIP) Health Center is now the central location for the mAb injections.

Monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb) builds rapid immunity to the COVID-19 virus and prevents hospitalization, according to a news release from the MCHD.

The treatment is injected with a needle under the skin. Once the needle is past the skin, the treatment is released into tissue layer between the skin and the muscle.

Subcutaneous means under the skin. In this type of injection, a short needle is used to inject a drug into the tissue layer between the skin and the muscle

The MCHD stresses that the mAb treatment is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine.

These products are only for those at high risk for serious illness, individuals who have recently tested positive for COVID19, or people who are close contacts of someone who tested positive. Mobile County Health Department

For those exposed to COVID-19, the MCHD advises that the mAb treatment should be considered for:

High-risk for developing severe COVID-19; and,

12 years of age or older and weigh at least 88 pounds; and,

Not fully vaccinated or vaccinated but immunocompromised or on immunosuppressive treatment

For information concerning eligibility for the mAb treatment, residents must contact MCHD’s Central Appointments at 251-690-8889. Residents are required to have an appointment to enter the DIP Health Center.