Mobile County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine events

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) COVID-19 response team will host three COVID-19 vaccination events in Mobile.

The MCHD is attempting to reduce infection rates so residents can safely attend football games and celebrations.

The first event is Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Cathedral square on 300 Conti St. from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The second event is Friday, Sept. 24 at Cathedral square on 300 Conti St. from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The third event is Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Game Day Tailgate event on Marti’s Tailgate Row at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pfizer mRNA vaccine and rapid testing will be available at all events.

For more information about the MCHD vaccine events, click here or call 251-410-6243.