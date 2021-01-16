Mobile County Health Department hosting vaccine event at historic church on MLK Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Health Department will be offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines as part of a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. According to a news release from the health department, they will provide influenza vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, and COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible Mobile County residents starting at 8:30 Monday morning at Stone Street Baptist Church in Mobile.

At least 100 doses have been allocated for the event Monday. There could be more depending on the turnout at Saturday’s COVID vaccination event. The COVID vaccine is only available to people age 75 and older. Stone Street Baptist Church is located at 311 Tunstall Street in Mobile.