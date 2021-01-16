Mobile County Health Department hosting vaccine event at historic church on MLK Day

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Stone Street Baptist_221009

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Health Department will be offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines as part of a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. According to a news release from the health department, they will provide influenza vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, and COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible Mobile County residents starting at 8:30 Monday morning at Stone Street Baptist Church in Mobile.

At least 100 doses have been allocated for the event Monday. There could be more depending on the turnout at Saturday’s COVID vaccination event. The COVID vaccine is only available to people age 75 and older. Stone Street Baptist Church is located at 311 Tunstall Street in Mobile.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories