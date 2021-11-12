Mobile County Health Department gives their first pediatric COVID vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) announced Nov. 12 that their COVID-19 response team gave their first pediatric vaccine this week in Mobile.

COVID-19 vaccines became available for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 4 at the MCHD’S Family Health clinic in Mobile.

The MCHD is offering COVID-19 vaccines and rapid testing at their clinic at Festival Centre Suite 101-A in the West Mobile Shopping center at the corner of Airport Blvd. and Montlimar Drive, according to a news release from the MCHD.

The clinic is open:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to limited supply, appointments are required for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can make an appointment by calling 251-690-8889.