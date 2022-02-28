MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department announced Thursday, Feb. 24 that a new director will be appointed to serve as health officer for Mobile County.

Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels will take over as health officer for Mobile County. Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II will retire after his 31st year as the Health Officer for Mobile County.

Michaels served as an assistant medical director at Occupational Health Center before serving as the Occupational Medicine Director at Providence Hospital. Michaels also served in the military and retired as a colonel in the U.S. Army.

Michaels received his bachelor’s in Science from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Michaels received his medical degree from the University of South Alabama in 1992 and his Public Health degree from the University of Alabama’s School of Public Health in Birmingham.

Dr. Michaels has Certifications in:

Preventative Medicine/Public Health

Occupational and Environmental Medicine

Medical Review Officer

National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners

AA Medical Examiner

Michaels is also licensed in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi.