Mobile County Health Department announces 4 COVID-19 vaccination clinics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held by the Mobile County Health Department at the beginning of the new year.

The vaccination clinics will be held as followed:

January 3 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dauphin Island Town Hall Pfizer mRNA vaccine

Moderna mRNA vaccine

Johnson & Johnson vaccine January 5 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pine Grove Baptist Church Pfixer mRNA vaccine

Moderna mRNA vaccine January 10 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. VIA! Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center Pfizer mRNA vaccine

Moderna mRNA vaccine

Johnson & Johnson vaccine January 16 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Peter Baptist Church Pfizer mRNA vaccine

Moderna mRNA vaccine

Parents will need to sign a consent form for any person under 18 who wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information about the events, click here.