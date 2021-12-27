Mobile County Health Department announces 4 COVID-19 vaccination clinics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held by the Mobile County Health Department at the beginning of the new year.
The vaccination clinics will be held as followed:
|January 3
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Dauphin Island Town Hall
|Pfizer mRNA vaccine
Moderna mRNA vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
|January 5
|3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Pine Grove Baptist Church
|Pfixer mRNA vaccine
Moderna mRNA vaccine
|January 10
|10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|VIA! Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center
|Pfizer mRNA vaccine
Moderna mRNA vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
|January 16
|12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|St. Peter Baptist Church
|Pfizer mRNA vaccine
Moderna mRNA vaccine
Parents will need to sign a consent form for any person under 18 who wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
