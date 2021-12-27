Mobile County Health Department announces 4 COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCHD hosts four vaccination clinics during January 2022.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held by the Mobile County Health Department at the beginning of the new year.

The vaccination clinics will be held as followed:

January 39 a.m. to 12 p.m.Dauphin Island Town HallPfizer mRNA vaccine
Moderna mRNA vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
January 53 p.m. to 5 p.m.Pine Grove Baptist ChurchPfixer mRNA vaccine
Moderna mRNA vaccine
January 1010 a.m. to 1 p.m.VIA! Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center Pfizer mRNA vaccine
Moderna mRNA vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
January 1612 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Peter Baptist ChurchPfizer mRNA vaccine
Moderna mRNA vaccine

Parents will need to sign a consent form for any person under 18 who wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information about the events, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories