MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department added a second new Public Health Response Unit trailer.

MCHD says its goal is to educate, prevent, and promote wellness. They say these mobile medical trailers are to do just that. The first trailer arrived several months ago and the second one arrived last week. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases secured these units with funds from the Alabama Department of Public Health to MCHD.

MCHD says these trailers were purchased for the COVID-19 Response team to provide testing and vaccination services within Mobile County. The trailers will be located at outlying clinics. The first trailer is currently located at Semmes Health Center and is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location of the second unit has not been determined yet.

The mobile medical trailers are equipped with: