MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department has announced Dr. Bernard Eichold II will retire from the Health Officer position.

Mobile County Health Department will hold a press conference on Friday, Feb 25 at 9 a.m. to say goodbye to Dr. Eichold and the installment of the new Health Officer Dr. Kevin P. Michaels.

Dr. Eichold II has held Mobile County Health Department Health Officer position for 31 years, he took office on May 1, 1990.

The announcement conference will not be accessible to the public. The outdoor event is planned to be live-streamed here on WKRG News 5 Friday morning.