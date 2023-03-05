MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile was ranked 15th out of 50 counties in Alabama for having the oldest homes, according to a recent report from Stacker.

The list compiled by Stacker used data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The counties were ranked by the median year the structure was built. According to the Mobile Medical Museum website, the Vincent-Doan House, which now houses the museum, is the oldest home in Mobile. The home was built in 1827.

The median year that homes were built in Mobile County was 1979. There were 7,362 homes built in 1939 or earlier and 33,285 homes have been built since 2000, according to the report.