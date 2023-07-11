MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Nonprofit groups in Mobile County are working together to see that veterans and others in need of mental health care are getting the help they need. Old electronics are giving people a new lease on life in Mobile County.

We told you last year about Ransom Ministries and their recycling program that helps put people to work. People from places like Home of Grace or Veterans Recovery Resources are funneled into something they call “reprogram.” They start people every day with circle time–they map out goals and give them daily encouragement. They then work on taking apart old electronics and pulling out salvageable and valuable metals like gold and copper.

Organizers want to help other ministries have this sort of outreach and connect clinical mental health services with places where they can get counseling and support. COPE is Community outreach and professional development, They help Help train the groups in the community like local ministries to address mental health issues and help them get the services they need.

“Because we have these stigmas and stereotypes that we sometimes will not ask for help and we struggle with asking for help. And just like the guys, the men and women here, they create different circle time so that people can get the support they need,” said COPE Director Dr. Charles Dent. For clients, this work can be life-changing.

“I want to live now, before I didn’t. Coming up, overcoming a heroin addiction. For over 15 years, I never thought I’d be here,” said Recycling Supervisor Amanda Hulsey

Ransom Recycling started in about 2015 and they say they’ve changed the program based on the needs of the people who are coming to them. They help with counseling and also teach the life skills needed to not just get a job, but keep it and how to have healthy ways of settling conflict. For more information on Ransom Ministries click here.