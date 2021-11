MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay St. Louis man has been indicted on two rape charges in Mobile County.

46-year-old Luke Samuel Keeler is accused of having sex with a person who was incapable of giving consent. Court documents indicate the crimes happened in September 2019.

The jury heard the case last month, and Keeler was booked into jail on Monday, Nov. 22, on a $100,000 bond. He is still in Mobile Metro Jail as of Nov. 23.