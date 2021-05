MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Phase I of the plan, includes implementing a truck-only bridge which would be tolled at a maximum amount of $15 that would eventually conjoin with the Bayway. Re-striping the Bayway to make the interstate three lanes wide is also part of Phase I.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Mobile and Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) will be including comments submitted from the public as part of the official review report.