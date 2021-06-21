Mobile County employee accused of manipulating purchase orders to buy gift cards, electronics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County employee is facing two ethics violations after it was discovered he allegedly manipulated purchase orders to buy items for himself.

Lee Andrew Franks, 66, was booked into Metro Jail Monday morning and released on bond a short time later.

According to a grand jury indictment, Franks used his position as a Mobile County parts manager to manipulate purchase orders that were supposed to be for auto parts. In doing so, he allegedly obtained gift cards and consumer electronics for his personal use.

Franks is charged with two counts of using his position for personal gain.