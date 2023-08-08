Mike Evans was named as the director of the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency at a press conference Tuesday (MCEMA).

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mike Evans was named as the director of the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency at a press conference Tuesday.

Evans was promoted to the position after Ronnie Adair retired, who held the position since 2009. He is the seventh full-time MCEMA director.

Saraland Deputy Fire Chief and MCEMA Authority Board Executive Committee Chair Shayne Lovitte said the vote to make Evans director was unanimous among the authority board.

“Mike Evans’ more than 20 years in emergency management and his almost 40 years of service in the U.S. Army National Guard represent a tremendous asset to the residents of Mobile County,” Lovitte said.

At the press conference, Evans was able to thank the MCEMA Board as well as outline his plan for the agency moving forward.

“It’s not a matter of if MCEMA will be needed but when,” Evans said. “The work of Mobil County Emergency Management Agency is crucial to Mobile County’s resilience in the face of storms or other emergencies, and I look forward to leading MCEMA as its new director.”

Evans said he will announce the agency’s deputy director soon and that Sherry Crush was promoted to the agency’s director of plans and operations. In her role, Crush will prepare, equip and man the Mobile County’s Emergency’s Operations Center during disasters.

“Mobile County Commission has the utmost confidence in Mike Evans to lead Mobile County Emergency Management Agency,” District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said. “He’s already proven himself an exemplary leader, and we look forward to seeing what he’ll accomplish in this new role.”