Mobile County EMA relocates shelter to Baker High School

(WKRG) — Wednesday, the Mobile Chapter of the American Red Cross (ARC) relocated Theodore High School shelter to Baker High School, for Mobile County residents who do not feel safe staying in their homes after Hurricane Sally. The shelter location will be:

Baker High School

8901 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36608

Registration will began on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m.

Residents who are experiencing power outages or are displaced from their home due to Hurricane Sally should take advantage of sheltering in a safe location. Due to COVID-19 protocols ALL clients are required to wear a mask and will be screened prior to entering the shelter.

Bring all medications and personal items that may be required for each family member.

Alcoholic beverages, any type of weapon and food other than special dietary requirements will not be allowed. Pets will not be allowed in the shelter.

The Mobile County Health Department will open a Medical Needs Shelter at:

Baker High School

8901 Airport Blvd

Mobile, AL 36608

The Medical Needs Shelter is a shelter of last resort for patients. Due to COVID 19, extra restrictions will be in place this year. A mask will be required for entry unless a medical condition prohibits wearing one. Masks are required for the duration of the stay in the shelter at all times. Temperatures will be checked prior to admission and screening questions will be asked related to COVID.

In order to be admitted patients must have the following:

• A caregiver (MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER) – patients will NOT be admitted without one.

• Valid ID

• Medical Supplies and medications for at least 72-96 hours

• Food if a special diet is needed for at least 72 hours.

• Water, hygiene supplies, anything needed on a daily basis.

Patients with certain medical conditions will be admitted on a case by case basis. Examples of these conditions include:

• CPAP, portable ventilators needing power

•Wound care

•IV therapy

•Stable oxygen, nebulizer, or sleep apnea treatment

•Foley/supra-pubic catheter

•Functional and access needs patients

• Wheelchair-bound requiring minimal assistance with daily living

• Ostomies

**Each patient will be triaged and admitted on a case by case basis.

**Admittance is on a first come first serve basis due to space limitations.

