Mobile County EMA provide shelter information ahead of Sally

MOBILE Co., Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County EMA notified residents of shelter locations ahead of tropical storm Sally.

Mobile County EMA sent the following information regarding preparing for tropical storm Sally and shelter information among the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparing for hurricane sheltering during the COVID-19 pandemic:

MOBILE, Alabama — Hurricane evacuation and sheltering during the 2020 hurricane season with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can be stressful. Public health and emergency response professionals have recommendations to help you safely prepare, evacuate and shelter while protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. During this difficult time of COVID-19 and hurricane season, please consider making alternate safe locations as your evacuation plan. Please make every effort to stay with family, travel further inland or shelter in place if it is safe to do so.

Should a shelter be your last resort, the Mobile County officials would like to share some tips from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Red Cross for COVID-19 safety in the shelter.

Prepare to shelter:

• We encourage everyone to use shelters as a last resort.

• Identify a safe place to shelter and have several ways to receive weather alerts, including cell

phones, weather radios and the local news if possible.

• While congregate shelters remain a high risk during COVID-19, the safety of our citizens is our number one priority.

• Follow guidance from your local officials on when and where to shelter.

• Masks are required for the duration of the stay in the shelter at all times.

• Social Distancing will be maintained in the shelter at all times.

Tropical Storm Sally – SHELTER OPENING INFORMATION:

Monday, the Mobile Chapter of the American Red Cross (ARC) will open one shelter, for Mobile County residents who do not feel safe staying in their homes during the threat of Tropical Storm Sally. The shelter location will be:

Theodore High School

6201 Swedetown Road

Theodore, AL 36582

Registration will begin on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 am.

Residents who live in areas prone to flooding or storm surge and those living in mobile homes should take advantage of sheltering in a safe location.

Due to COVID-19 protocols ALL clients are required to wear a mask and will be screened prior to entering the shelter.

Bring all medications and personal items that may be required for each family member.

Alcoholic beverages, any type of weapon and food other than special dietary requirements will not be allowed. Pets will not be allowed in the shelter.

The Mobile County Health Department will open a Medical Needs Shelter at:

Burns Middle School

6175 Girby Road

Mobile, AL 36693

Registration will begin on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 am.

Medical Needs Shelter admittance message:

The Medical Needs Shelter is a shelter of last resort for patients. Due to COVID, extra restrictions will be in place this year. A mask will be required for entry unless a medical condition prohibits wearing one. Masks are required for the duration of the stay in the shelter at all times. Temperatures will be checked prior to admission and screening questions will be asked related to COVID.

In order to be admitted patients must have the following:

A caregiver (MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER) – patients will NOT be admitted without one.

Valid ID

Medical Supplies and medications for at least 72-96 hours

Food if a special diet is needed for at least 72 hours.

Water, hygiene supplies, anything needed on a daily basis.

Patients with certain medical conditions will be admitted on a case by case basis. Examples of these conditions include:

CPAP, portable ventilators needing power

Wound care

IV therapy

Stable oxygen, nebulizer, or sleep apnea treatment

Foley/supra-pubic catheter

Functional and access needs patients

Wheelchair bound requiring minimal assistance with daily living

Ostomies

**Each patient will be triaged and admitted on a case by case basis.

**Admittance is on a first come first serve basis due to space limitations.

