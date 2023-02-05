MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Jan. 12, 2023, severe storms caused extreme damage to homes in the Mount Vernon community. Because of this, people in Mobile County are now eligible for FEMA assistance.

Households and individuals in the county can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which could include basic home repairs and temporary housing assistance.

Morgan County and Mobile County will join Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties which were already approved for individual assistance. People looking to apply for assistance can do so on disasterassistance.gov or by using the FEMA app. FEMA help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time.