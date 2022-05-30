MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — In Mobile County, even the alligators deserve respect and protection from the people who live around them. Check out this video from Lesa Hartley. She said she was delivering groceries Sunday afternoon at 3 and spotted an alligator trying to cross the road on Highway 43 between Chickasaw and Saraland.

She says the gator walked right in front of her vehicle’s path. She says she immediately turned on her emergency flashers and other drivers stopped too. That allowed the gator to safely make it across the highway. Lesa Hartley says it was very cool to watch the reptile make it to the other side of the highway.