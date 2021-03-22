Mobile County District Attorney’s Office receives preliminary injunction against towing company

Read the full press release from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office below:
On March 9, 2021, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office obtained a preliminary injunction
against Rapid Towing in Irvington, Alabama, in a suit alleging that the company engaged in acts or
practices that violated Alabama’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. These practices included forcing
customers to sign a “hold harmless agreement.”
A bench trial has been set for May 10, 2021, to address a permeant injunction and any potential
additional relief.
If you have been towed by Rapid Towing since February 1, 2020, and were made to sign a hold
harmless agreement or any other waiver of your rights, please contact the Mobile County District
Attorney’s Office at 251-574-8400 and ask to speak with the White Collar Division.