MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parents of students with Mobile County Public Schools filled the Civic Center after receiving a letter from the District Attorney’s about their children’s unexcused absences or tardies. Some parents felt that program was necessary to help their children stay on track.

15,000 letters went out to parents, and on the letter from the District Attorney’s Office, each parent has an assigned session at a certain time they must attend. The DA’s office is holding three each day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Mobile County District Keith Blackwood and an official with the Mobile County Public School System spoke to parents about what happens if their children do not attend school.

“Our truancy rates have really increased over the years,” explained Blackwood. “And this early warning truancy program is designed to intervene before a student, or a parent gets to the point of a truancy petition being filed.”

Parents like Pamdale Carter attended with her 7th grader and believes that the District Attorney’s program was helpful.

“I understand what the city is trying to do as far as with the truancy, to make sure that the children are safe and that we can minimize crime,” explained Carter. “But it was all efforts to make make sure that the parents are doing what we need to do as getting our children to school and to make sure that our children have a a great career and that they don’t have any criminal activity. So I think it was pretty good.”

“It comes down to crime prevention,” said Blackwood. “And that’s why we’re so interested in it, because I truly believe that if we fix the truancy problem over the long term, we’re going to see crime go down.”

According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, failure to attend the program can result in your child having to go to the Strickland Youth Center.