MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Keith Blackwood and Buzz Jordan squared off Tuesday in the Republican primary election for District Attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit, which covers Mobile County. Well before polls opened Tuesday morning, robocalls both campaigns insist they did not order woke residents in south Alabama.

Buzz Jordan is a former Assistant District Attorney. Keith Blackwood has been with the DA’s office since 2008 and currently serves as the Chief Assistant DA under current DA Ashley Rich, who has endorsed him in the election.

Before most voters were awake, robocalls went out claiming to be from Blackwood’s campaign. Blackwood said his campaign had nothing to do with the 3 a.m. calls and said he has reported them to the FBI, Alabama Secretary of State and the Attorney General. Jordan said his campaign was not responsible for the calls, saying “I’ve run a clean campaign this whole time.”