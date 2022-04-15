MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney’s Office delivered Easter baskets to Penelope House on Good Friday, April 15.

The Mobile DA posted on Facebook the delivery with a photo wishing their followers a ‘Happy Easter.’ The Easter baskets will be distributed to the victims in the shelter and transitional living program!

The Penelope House is a nonprofit organization that protects and helps support victims of domestic violence and their children. Penelope House provides shelter, advocacy, and individual and community education.

The Mobile DA also said if anyone knows anyone suffering from domestic violence to call Penelope House’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 251-342-8994.