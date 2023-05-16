GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new film by a Grand Bay director is now streaming after a year of filming and editing by cast and crew along the Gulf Coast.

“Blinded by Tragedy” is an independent film about love, revenge and redemption for a man struggling to escape the darkness of his past. After Bobby’s release from prison, his plans for a fresh start are derailed by the mafia he was raised in. He’s dragged back to a life of crime and learns his only chance to break free is to embrace the early training of his youth.

It is a remake of Creighton Hobbs’ first film as a student 20 years ago.

“It’s really a crime drama. There’s not just all action and blood, which is fun, but it also takes you deep into a journey with the characters,” Hobbs said. “It makes you want to find out what happens next. You get wrapped up in it with so many twists and turns, especially at the end.”

Hobbs has directed a number of movies, ranging from horror to documentary-style. Other works streaming on Amazon Prime Video include “The History That Haunts Us,” “The Mystery of Winnie Evans” and “How Many Chances.”

The actors are all of different ages and experiences. One of the youngest, 17-year-old Trevor Watford, plays a teenage version of the main character Bobby in flashbacks of his life. Watford, a Wilmer native and Mary G. Montgomery High School student, started acting in haunted houses before auditioning for the movie.

“It is very surprising to be in a movie other than just watching it. I did not know it took a lot of takes to get one simple thing right. It was worth it. I just fell in love doing it and hope to keep acting for many years to come,” Watford said.

It is also Julian Betts’ first film role. The Gautier, Miss. native began acting with theater in high school. Stepping into the role of Jimmy, a mafia member, took work to make it believable.

“I had to go home and buckle down and try to get this role right. Getting into the gangster lifestyle, he became money hungry and cocky. It’s not something that came completely natural to me from my own life, but I’m really happy with how he’s portrayed.”

The movie took close to a year from the first auditions to its release. All of it was filmed at sites in south Alabama and Mississippi, bringing cast and crew together from all over the region, and international support from the film’s music composer.

With a large group of people working together on the film brings different visions and interpretations of what each scene should look like. Hobbs said the creative process behind the film is what he enjoys most.

“You hope and pray that it’s by the script. But sometimes that magic happens. You don’t know how or what, it’s just pure movie magic and it happens right there on set, Hobbs said. “And the only thing that any director on this Earth could say is ‘please say we were recording that,’ because that is, to me, what makes a movie great.”

Even for some of the more experienced actors, the movie was a step-up and new challenge from some of the past work they have done.

It was Karen Williams’ fourth film in the last three years. She fell into acting as an adult living in Mobile and says it gives her a new appreciation for everything that goes into a production.

“When you watch a movie, it goes by kind of fast and you don’t realize how much time and effort it takes to even get one scene together and have it go smoothly,” she said. “So it’s neat to see the different angles and makeup effects and CGI in editing. I could squeal, I’m so terribly excited for everyone to watch it.”

“Binded by Tragedy” is a full-length film, running 1 hr, 49 minutes. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.