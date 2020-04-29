Mobile County Deputy who almost died from the flu is at home, getting stronger

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A month after being released from the hospital with life-threatening complications from the flu, Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Anderson is recovering well at home. He was given a five percent chance of living earlier this year. He was admitted to the hospital in January.

“He initially went to a hospital in Mobile where they thought it was common flu symptoms and obviously had respiratory problems and was admitted within a very short time was admitted to the ICU, where it became worse,” said Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department told WKRG back in January.

Anderson was then transferred to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola where he was placed on an ECMO machine and ventilator.

Anderson returned home in March, and according to a Facebook page devoted to his recovery, is “continuing to exercise and work on PT at home and gets stronger every day! Having three excited little ones running around provides quite an incentive to work hard,” Anderson’s wife writes.

If you would like to read about Anderson's months-long road to recovery, here is a link to his Facebook page.

