Mobile County deputy who fought life-threatening flu case back home with family

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County deputy who contracted a life-threatening case of the flu is back home with his family.

Detective Tim Anderson with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been discharged from the hospital and is reunited with his family

The Tim Anderson’s H1N1 Battle page posted the following update Tuesday evening:

“Today we celebrated a very special homecoming and were reunited once again as a family of FIVE! After eleven long weeks, Tim was finally discharged to come home!!! Thank you God for your abundant blessings and for Tim’s restored health. Thank you to our friends, family and the local community for your prayers, love and support through what has been the most difficult time of our lives. We have been deeply touched by your sincere thoughtfulness and generosity. Please know that each gesture, large or small, played an integral role in helping us navigate the rough waters along the way.

“Tim is now walking on his own and uses a walker when necessary or tired. PT exercises get easier everyday and OT tasks like eating and showering are beginning to feel more like normal. There is still much work ahead, but we are in a good place and can’t wait to see what God has in store for our lives!”

– The Anderson Family

Psalm 41:3

“The Lord sustains him on his sickbed; in his illness you restore him to full health.”

