Mobile County deputy arrested on ethics violation, drug charges

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on several drug charges and an ethics violation charge, Sheriff Sam Cochran announced Friday.

Robert Jonathan Forister, 36, was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation and has been charged with the following: Use of position in persona (ethics violation), Unlawful possession of controlled substance, Unlawful possession with intent to distribute, Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and Possession of drug Paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office says Forister began working with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in January 2020.

