Mobile County deputies work to locate missing man last seen on Friday

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — MCSO is on the lookout for a 31-year-old missing man.

Deputies say Ricky Aaron Trawick was last seen on October 23rd Friday. Trawick is described to be 5’10”, with brown hair and eyes.

Additionally, officers say he drives a 1998 white Chevrolet Pick up S-10 style truck.

If you have seen Ricky or know his whereabouts, please call 251-574-8633. You may also go to MCSO’s website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and leave us a message there.

