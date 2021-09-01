Mobile County deputies taking supplies to Louisiana for Ida relief

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is sending a food truck to Tangipahoa Parrish to serve victims and responders of Hurricane Ida.

MCSO says more supplies and non-perishable items can be added to the journey. The truck will leave Thursday.

Residents can drop off supplies at the administration building at 510 S. Royal street.

MCSO says written check donations are accepted and should be made out to the ‘Foundation of the Mobile County Sheriff’s office.’ Other cash donations are welcome.

MCSO will accept donations throughout their stay in Tangipahoa.

