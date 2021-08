IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for help finding 79-year-old John Frank Winczuk.

MCSO says Winczuk was last seen walking on I-10 in Irvington, Alabama around 5:00 pm Monday. MCSO says he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Winczuk is reportedly wearing blue jeans, a blue/black stripe shirt and a ball cap with an American Flag on the bib.

If you have information about John Winczuk, please contact MCSO at (251) 574-8633