Mobile County deputies give away more than 160 bikes to families for Christmas

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies normally hand out tickets, but on Tuesday they were handing out bikes. Mobile County deputies gifted dozens of bikes to families in our community just in time for Christmas. The giveaway is something the Sheriff’s Office has been doing for more than 15 years.

Christmas can get expensive. For the families who received bikes, the help is appreciated.

“I’m a single parent so when there’s help like this that’s available, it’s a very big blessing,” said Alexis Dunnigan.

“I can’t afford to buy everything for my kids this year with no child support or nothing, so it means a lot,” said Brandy Dickerson.

Walmart, Johnson Controls, and Mobile Area Chimney Sweeps sponsored the program by providing bikes. Deputies spent the last few days putting them together by hand.

“It’s an opportunity for our deputies to show some support for the community members and for the community members to see our deputies in a different light. They have a lot of joy putting these bicycles together,” said Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran.

Deputies gave out more than 160 bikes during Tuesday’s giveaway. Each bike came with a helmet.

LATEST STORIES