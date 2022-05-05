MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office welcomed their newest employee Fiji, a facility dog.

Fiji is a support dog trained to comfort victims and witnesses as their recall traumatic experiences. Facility dogs are used during interviews and trials, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile DA’s office.

Fiji was trained by Guide Dogs of America – Tender Loving Canines. The nonprofit organization trains service dogs for veterans, those who are visually impaired and children with autism, according to their Facebook page.

Facility dogs are especially helpful with “children and vulnerable adult victims,” according to the Mobile DA’s office. Assistant District Attorney Chris McDonough was mentioned in the post for his efforts to bring in a facility dog for Mobile County.