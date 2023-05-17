MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested for separate crimes by a task force of the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, according to a release.

Caberel Devon Washington Jr. was arrested for the October 2021 murder of Joe Johnson. Kenneth O’Neil Washington Jr. was arrested for criminally negligent homicide for the June 2022 homicide of Montrez Mitchell.

The District Attorney’s Office said the crimes and defendants are not related. A Mobile County Grand Jury indicted Caberel and Kenneth in April 2023.

“We will continue to utilize this task force to ensure the safety of Mobile County citizens and expedite the judicial process,” says Keith Blackwood, Mobile County District Attorney.

“This special task force was formed to expedite arrests on dangerous defendants who have been secretly indicted, beginning their prosecution in court much sooner than before,” reads the release. “The task force will also identify and seek out the most dangerous defendants that are an immediate threat to the community who have active arrest warrants and existing court cases. Since the creation of the task force a total of 11 defendants have been arrested.”