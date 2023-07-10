MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office mailed 15,000 letters to parents to let them know about their children’s unexcused absences, many parents believe the letters were sent as a mistake and are questioning the validity of the school system’s claims.

The letter lets parents know they must attend the Early Warning Truancy Program with their child at the Civic Center next week. Each letter lets parents know which day they must attend their session.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood explained the 15,000 is a dramatic increase in truancies compared to previous years. He said they get all of their numbers from the Mobile County Public School System.

“That is a high number,” said Blackwood. “It’s for the entire 2022-2023 school year. But even though it’s for a year, it is a high number because we’ve seen truancy rates that have been exploding over the last few years.”

Blackwood said the purpose of the session is to reiterate the importance of attending school. He explained the DA’s office normally has these sessions throughout the year but hasn’t due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Really, it’s a call to action to really, you know, buy-in and invest in your child’s future by making sure that they’re in school and behaving,” Blackwood explained. “This is one effort to try to get that truancy rate under control, which is important for crime prevention.”

WKRG News 5’s Jeremy Jones spoke with parents off camera, and they tell him they never received any notice from the school system about their child’s attendance.

They hope they received the letters as a mistake and want the matter to get resolved.

Mobile County Public Schools spokesperson Rena Phillips said this is the first time the letters were sent out since COVID.

“We do our very best to keep parents notified when there are absences,” said Phillips. “We do a call out every day that there is an absence, let them know that their child is not at school that day. And then we do send out emails throughout the year if there are unexcused absences.”

According to MCPSS, students are allowed 8 excused absences with parents’ notes, and unlimited with doctor’s notes. Phillips explained that students who have more than five unexcused absences will receive truancy letters from the District Attorney’s office.

“This is just something that we do by law,” Phillips explained. “We report with the numbers that we have, but if they think there’s an error, we’d be happy to look into it.”

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said failure to attend the program can result in going to juvenile court. They also say after a parent attends the Early Warning Truancy Program, their child’s truancy record gets cleared.

Phillips with MCPSS urges those who believe they received a letter in error to contact their child’s respective school to get the matter resolved. She explained the schools are shorter-staffed in the summer, so it could cause a delay.