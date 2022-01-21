Mobile County DA asks for $1.5M bond for man accused of killing mother with sword

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney asked Friday for a $1.5 million bond for the Semmes man accused of killing his mother with a sword, an ask made possible after the Alabama Supreme Court raised the maximum bond amount for murder charges from $150,000 last week.

Damien Washam, 23, is accused of killing his mother with a samurai-style sword and injuring his autistic brother and bed-ridden uncle. Officials said Washam fled the scene and led Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase through Highway 158, where he was eventually stopped by spike strips. Washam was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Wednesday and had a bond hearing Friday.

Madison Davis represented the state. Davis described the Jan. 16 attack at the family home on Mausap Rd. in Semmes.

“There was a verbal altercation that took place between him and his mother,” said Davis, “at which time he produced a sword and killed his mother with the sword and attacked everyone else in the house.”

The hearing marked a milestone for the DA’s office. It was the first time Mobile County prosecutors asked for the new maximum bond, though Judge Zack Moore set the amount at $750,000. Davis said he asked for the $1.5 million bond “based on the horrific nature of the crime that took place, and the fact that he’s a flight risk and a danger to the community… but we do respect the judge’s decision.”

Also in court today, prosecutors said Washam had tried to buy a gun.

In addition to a murder charge, Washam faces charges for second degree assault, attempted murder, attempting to elude and possession of marijuana. Washam’s total bond for all charges is $796,750.

If he makes bond, Washam will be on house arrest. He will not be allowed to have weapons, return home or have contact with his immediate family or his uncle. Washam is due back in court Thursday for arraignment.