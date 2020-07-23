Person shot at apartment complex on Azalea Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, a shooting happened at 363 Azalea Road at 9:20 p.m., the Crossings at Pinebrook.
A person was transported to a local hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.
Mobile Police responded to the scene. News 5 is working to get more details.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Human Cheese Grater’ reminds motorcyclists to ride safe, wear proper gear
- Love U Love U Day moves to Ladd
- High rain chances Thursday, Tropical Storm Gonzalo and Tropical Depression Eight gaining strength
- EXCLUSIVE: Mount Vernon officer gets COVID-19 from giving CPR
- Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Gulf, Gonzalo continues to intensify