Person shot at apartment complex on Azalea Road

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, a shooting happened at 363 Azalea Road at 9:20 p.m., the Crossings at Pinebrook.

A person was transported to a local hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.

Mobile Police responded to the scene. News 5 is working to get more details.

