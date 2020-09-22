Mobile County Crime Map: Shooting at Anne Place Apartments on Schillinger Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Many are still cleaning up from Hurricane Sally. Amidst the cleanup efforts, the home improvement store, Lowe's, offered buckets of free cleaning supplies to those affected by Hurricane Sally.

Dozens were waiting in line at the Lowe's just off of the I-65 Service Road for one of the buckets of supplies. Cars wrapped around the building. One woman told WKRG News 5 she was waiting for 45 minutes.