Mobile County Crime Map: Shooting at Anne Place Apartments on Schillinger Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, a shooting happened at Anne Place Apartments on Schillinger Road.
Mobile Police responded at about 9:21 p.m. Monday.
WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.
