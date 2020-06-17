Mobile County Crime Map: Police respond to shooting on Coventry Way

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, a shooting happened on Coventry Way off Cottage Hill Road at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Mobile Police responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more details as they become available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories