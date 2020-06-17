Mobile County Crime Map: Police respond to shooting on Coventry Way

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) -- Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste and officers from the Mobile Police Department met with about 70 students from all of Mobile County’s public schools and several private schools Tuesday at Murphy High School to discuss how to cultivate better relationships in the community and on campus.

"What's different about today's talk is there is an honest dialogue taking place between us and young people in our community," Battiste said. "They're asking questions, they're getting feedback that I think is needed for them in order for them to move forward with some of the things they're seeing and hearing on TV and what they're seeing on social media. Our goal is to make sure they know they have a voice, that somebody is willing to listen to what they have to say, and how can we take some of the things they say or are suggesting and make them feel even more comfortable in our community and make sure they're not overlooked."