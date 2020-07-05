Mobile County Crime Map: Police respond to early morning shooting in Maysville community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, Mobile police responded to an early morning shooting on Houston Street in the Maysville community.

The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, July 5, according to the map. It is not known if there are any injuries.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Mobile police for more information about this shooting. This is a developing story, check back later for more details.

